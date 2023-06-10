Reynolds has a pretty good shot at being a starter for the Lions for at least the first six weeks of the season. After that, his playing time could take a nosedive depending on how ready to play Jameson Williams is. In the 11 games Reynolds played at least 50% of the snaps in he averaged 3.3 catches and 12.7 yards per catch with three touchdowns. Nothing good there. But in the five games he had at least six targets, Reynolds came through for 15-plus PPR points four times. That's pretty darn good. If it's clear Reynolds will start in Williams' absence, he could be snared with a final-round pick as a potential early-season flex.