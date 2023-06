Deguara will battle for a prominent role in the Green Bay offense with two rookie tight ends this preseason. Through three seasons he's caught two touchdowns over 50 receptions, rarely playing more than 50% of the snaps in a game. Deguara's playing time is sure to shoot up if he claims the No. 1 spot at his position, but even then he's not expected to be a volume-driven option to help Fantasy managers. Keep him off of Fantasy rosters.