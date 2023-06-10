Smith-Schuster joined the Patriots in the offseason, his third team in as many seasons. While it is quite the downgrade to move from Patrick Mahomes to Mac Jones, Smith-Schuster does have a chance to replace Jakobi Meyers in a role that has averaged about seven targets per game over the past two years. Smith-Schuster has not produced a 1,000-yard season since 2018, but he was WR24 last year before he was sidelined by a concussion. He earned eight-plus targets in six of his first seven games with the Chiefs. Draft him as a low-end No. 3 WR in Round 8 or 9. For as long as he stays healthy he's likely to slightly outperform that cost.