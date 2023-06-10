We already know Fields' rushing skills make him a potential top-five Fantasy quarterback, but if his passing game improves he has a shot to be the highest-scoring quarterback in Fantasy. Following the mold of the Bills and Eagles, the Bears acquired high-profile receiver D.J. Moore to provide a reliable target for an improved Fields. Moore will help in problem areas like third downs and intermediate pass completions, but Fields simply has to be a better thrower. Last season, 48.4% of his Fantasy points from his breakout Week 5 through the end of the year came on his rushing stats alone. That number seems tough to replicate, so if Fields doesn't make strides throwing the ball, he'll disappoint. But if he does improve, the gamble of taking him as the fifth or sixth quarterback off the board will pay off in spades. Expect Fields to be a top-eight pick in Superflex/two-QB leagues and a Round 3 or 4 choice in one-QB formats.