Fantasy managers shouldn't draft Herbert where they did in 2022, but they should absolutely expect Herbert to be better than he was last year. Part of that is because Kellen Moore took over as his offensive coordinator, and that's a big upgrade. Also, the team drafted Quentin Johnston in Round 1, strengthening the Chargers receiving corps. But the biggest reason is regression. Last year Herbert had a 3.6% touchdown rate, compared to a 5.4% rate in the first two years of his career. Last year he averaged 6.8 yards per attempt, compared to 7.4 in his first two years. Those two dips alone cost him a whopping six Fantasy points per game. Draft him as a top-six QB and expect a big bounceback.