Jefferson has proven to be an elite Fantasy wide receiver and will be drafted like one ... as in the No. 1 pick in your league. If it's a PPR format, it's warranted: Last year Jefferson averaged 10.8 targets, 7.5 receptions, 106.4 yards and 21.7 PPR Fantasy points per game. The Vikings' addition of rookie Jordan Addison is designed to make their offense tougher for defenses to cover, but the Vikings figure to stay pass-heavy, meaning Jefferson's targets won't shrivel up. His per-game Fantasy totals have gone up year over year and could potentially continue to rise in his fourth season, making the 24-year-old one of the safest elite picks you could make. No one would fault you if you took Jefferson over Ja'Marr Chase or Christian McCaffrey in a PPR league, but consider a running back over Jefferson if you're picking within the first three spots in half- or non-PPR.