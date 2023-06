The Bills selected Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida, and he will compete for a role as a reserve this season. He's not worth drafting in most redraft leagues. Shorter could be the No. 4 receiver for Buffalo at best behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir. If he starts off the season playing well, add Shorter off the waiver wire. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Shorter is worth a late-round flier.