Drafting kickers is a necessity, not a joy. However, Tucker is a true joy to have on a Fantasy team. Not only was he the No. 1 overall kicker in Fantasy in 2022, but he's been a top-10 kicker every year of his career! Even with the Ravens offense changing gears this year and potentially becoming more explosive, Tucker remains the rare Fantasy kicker who is worth taking with your second-to-last pick.