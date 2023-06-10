Ross has played just 10 games of football since 2019 and didn't look like himself in those 10 games. Still, he's worth a roster spot in deep Dynasty leagues at the very least for two reasons. One, he's earning praise for his offseason work with Patrick Mahomes. Two, he had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season as an 18-year-old in the ACC. It's an extreme longshot that he'll regain that form, but even a sliver of hope of seeing that guy catching passes from Mahomes is worthy of a roster spot. We'll wait for him to move up the depth chart in training camp before we're using a pick in the first 16 rounds of a redraft league on him.