Osborn's strong 2022 gave some optimism for a 2023 breakout campaign, but once the Vikings drafted Jordan Addison, Osborn became an afterthought. He should still play plenty as a No. 3 receiver in the Vikings' pass-happy offense, but Addison's arrival means Osborn is back in a fight for attention from Kirk Cousins. Last year was the first time Osborn saw over three catches per game, and it was his second straight with over 600 yards and at least five scores. Those feel like safe expectations for this season unless Justin Jefferson or Addison miss playing time. If that happens, Osborn would be worth rostering. Until then, he's worth chancing after 150th overall if your rosters are deep enough.