There is no reasonable place to select Toney in Fantasy drafts. That's because, despite the fact that everyone is talking about him as Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wide receiver, he remains mostly an unknown two years after the Giants drafted him with the 20th overall pick. In those two seasons he's played 19 of 34 games and failed to log even one game with a 50% snap share in 2022. The most appropriate place to draft that player would be in the double-digit rounds, but his per-route data and proximity to Mahomes mean he won't be available that late. View him as a No. 4 WR with no floor and a top-20 ceiling, then decide if you're willing to spend a Round 6 or 7 pick on that profile, because that is what it will cost.