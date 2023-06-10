Hunt, 28, remains unsigned as of this writing but figures to eventually be part of a running back group in 2023. Once an elite prospect, Hunt was still a popular Fantasy pick as a No. 2 back in Cleveland but fizzled last year thanks to a massive drop in efficiency (3.8 yards per carry and 6.0 yards per catch, both career lows) and opportunity (9.3 touches per game, lowest in his career). If Hunt lands with a squad that figures to use him 12 times per game then he'd re-emerge as a potential Draft Day bargain in Round 9 or 10. But that's not promised, which is why until it happens, Hunt is at best a late-round dart throw.