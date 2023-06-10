Boutte is an interesting prospect to watch for the Patriots. The sixth-round pick out of LSU isn't expected to do much in his rookie campaign, but he could surprise New England fans and Fantasy managers if he gets consistent playing time. At LSU, Boutte had two quality seasons to start his career with 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games. He struggled in 2022 with just 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, which is likely why he fell in the NFL Draft. He'll likely open the year behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton, and Boutte should compete with fellow rookie Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne for playing time. Boutte is not worth drafting in most redraft leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option if he starts the season playing well. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Boutte is worth a fourth-round pick.