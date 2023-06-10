Ingram only touched the ball 26 times in 12 games as a rookie and had more plays go for no gain or a loss than he did plays that gained more than five yards. That's why we don't have him ranked as someone who should be drafted. Still, Ingram is the No. 2 back on the Cardinals' depth chart behind 28-year-old James Conner, who has missed six games the past two years and nearly a full season over the past four. It's likely at some point the Cardinals will have little choice but to give Ingram 15 to 20 touches and see what happens. For that reason, he's a strong hold in Dynasty and someone you should expect to be fighting for on the waiver wire at some point this year.