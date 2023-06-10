On a per-game basis, Allen was nearly as good as he's ever been last year. He averaged 75.2 yards per game, which was his best mark since 2017, and his 16.4 FPPG was his second-best mark since that year. Allen was also above his career averages in yards per target and catch rate in 2022. In other words, the numbers don't really show any signs of Allen slowing down, despite the fact that he just turned 31 years old. Still, we'd feel more comfortable waiting until Round 4 to draft Allen this year as we see how he fits in Kellen Moore's new offense and how the arrival of Quentin Johnston impacts his target share.