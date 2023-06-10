Bourne will likely be the No. 4 receiver for the Patriots this season behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. If he remains in that role, he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and is not worth drafting, and he will likely compete with rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas for playing time. In 2022, Bourne had his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2017 when he averaged just 5.4 PPR points per game. It's hard to expect significant production in this passing game for the No. 4 receiver, and Bourne will likely have another season of down production in 2023.