Gainwell will likely be the No. 3 running back in Philadelphia this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Eagles lost Miles Sanders this offseason, but Philadelphia added D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. While both are injury prone, it might take injuries to both at the same time for Gainwell to get an increased workload, and even then, Gainwell would share touches with Boston Scott. If Swift and Penny stay healthy, it could be difficult for Gainwell to get consistent touches. He didn't have more than nine total touches in any game in the regular season for the Eagles in 2022, and he doesn't profile as a workhorse on a consistent basis. Most likely, Gainwell is someone to add off waivers if Swift or Penny get injured during the year.