Golladay went from a star receiver with the Lions to a disaster with the Giants, and now he's out of a job after the Giants released him in March. In four seasons in Detroit, Golladay had two 1,000-yard campaigns and three years where he averaged at least 13.0 PPR points per game. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021 and had 43 catches for 602 yards and one touchdown over the past two seasons. We'll see if Golladay, 29, ends up with a new team, but his Fantasy value will be minimal no matter where he plays. It's doubtful Fantasy managers will trust him, so at best he'll become a waiver-wire addition if he starts off the season playing well.