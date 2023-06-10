McIntosh had his best year at Georgia in 2022, earning a 10% target share and averaging more than 10 yards per reception. He will likely need an injury to Kennth Walker or Zach Charbonnet to make a real Fantasy impact for himself, but if he earns third-down work as a rookie, he could put a dent in both players' upside. In Dynasty, McIntosh is hampered by the backs in front of him, his mediocre athletic testing, and the fact that he is already 23 years old. He should not be drafted before Round 4 in rookie-only drafts. He can be ignored in redraft until he earns a Fantasy-relevant role.