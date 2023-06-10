Pickett ranked 30th or worse among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in yards per attempt (6.2), touchdown rate (1.8%, which is gross) and QB rating (76.7) while failing to score 20 Fantasy points in a game last season. These stats are made uglier when you consider that his receiving corps wasn't that bad and his pass protection graded out slightly better than league average, though his rushing production helped. The hope is Pickett becomes more comfortable in the offense and throws more touchdowns in 2023. It's reasonable to expect more scoring from Diontae Johnson (no TDs in 2022) and Pat Freiermuth (no touchdowns from Pickett in 2022) while also hoping for a breakout second season from George Pickens, who caught four of Pickett's seven scores. Adding Allen Robinson could also help. Pickett might improve, but not to the point where he becomes a weekly must-start. That's why he won't get picked in many seasonal leagues unless you can start multiple passers.