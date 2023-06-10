Harris will compete for a reserve role in New England's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value at the beginning of the year. He's not worth drafting in most formats. The Patriots will open the season with Rhamondre Stevenson as the lead running back, but Harris could compete with James Robinson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and J.J. Taylor for the No. 2 job. Harris played sparingly as a rookie, but a strong performance in training camp could vault him up the depth chart. Keep an eye on his performance, and he could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the year.