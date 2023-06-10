Shakir should be the No. 3 receiver for the Bills this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's headed for a lot of production. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are locked into the top two receiver spots for Buffalo, but then Dawson Knox and especially Dalton Kincaid could see more targets ahead of Shakir. Shakir might be able to carve out a role for himself in his second season, but he'll have to prove himself first to Fantasy managers. As a rookie in 2022, Shakir had 10 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets. If he starts out the season playing well, then just add Shakir off the waiver wire.