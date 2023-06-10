When you watched Philips at UCLA, you could see glimpses of what has made Cooper Kupp and Amon-Ra St. Brown so successful at the NFL level in the slot - strength, quickness, spatial awareness and route savvy. He showed flashes of that by racking up nine targets and six receptions in his first career NFL game. Injuries to Philips and his quarterback stymied the rest of his rookie season, but Philips could end up a sneaky waiver-wire add early in the season in PPR leagues considering the lack of target competition around him.