Pitts struggled to establish consistency with Marcus Mariota last season before missing the majority of his second year with an injury. A run-first offense that adds Bijan Robinson to the mix doesn't figure to be a boost to Pitts' potential post-hype sleeper case. The bigger issue could be a pass game that struggles to get Pitts the ball when he's open leading to inconsistent weekly production. At the tight end position, if you're not consistently scoring enough to provide a weekly advantage, it's hard to justify ADP. Pitts had just three top-12 weekly finishes in 10 games last season. You can buy him at a two-round discount in Rounds 6-7 this year, but don't be certain all discounts are also good values.