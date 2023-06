Trask will reportedly get a real opportunity to compete with Baker Mayfield to win the starting job, but after throwing just nine passes in 2022, the only thing you can do is project what he might be able to do as starter. Trask entered the NFL without a rushing profile and questions about his arm talent translating to the NFL level. That's not a good combination typically. Should Trask beat Mayfield, he will only have appeal in Superflex and two-QB leagues.