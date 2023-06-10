Until he's fully cleared to return to action, we are not drafting Murray as anything more than a backup QB in a one-QB league, no earlier than the double-digit rounds. Since Murray's injury happened in December it's quite possible he will not be ready for Week 1, and he could even begin the season on the PUP list. The injury isn't the only obstacle for Murray; he'll be learning a new offense as his team undergoes a rebuild and he'll be doing it without his No. 1 wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The injury also means we shouldn't expect as much rushing from Murray this year, and he hasn't been great as a passer without Hopkins. All those things being said, Murray still has top-five upside when he's healthy and should still be valued as a top-10 QB in Dynasty. He's an excellent buy candidate for rebuilding teams.