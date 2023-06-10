Williams will attempt to hold off sixth-round pick Zach Evans and UDFA Tiyon Evans for the RB2 job in behind Cam Akers. Akers' injury history suggests whoever is in that role could get some run in 2023, which would make them a reasonable pick in the double-digit rounds of deeper Fantasy leagues. Injuries derailed Williams' first season in the pros but it's worth remembering that he produced 2,799 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Notre Dame. Williams won't even turn 23 until the end of August, so he's close to a must-hold in Dynasty unless he has a disastrous camp and falls behind both of the Evanses.