Murray joined the Bills in the offseason, and if recent history is any indication that could be bad news for James Cook and Damien Harris. Murray has at least 162 touches in seven of his past eight seasons and more than one of those teams didn't intend on giving Murray that much work when they signed him. As he has in the recent past, he'll probably need an injury to be Fantasy relevant, but James Cook has never been a full-time back and Damien Harris is coming off an injury. Leave Murray on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues, but don't be surprised if we're telling you to add him and start him as a flex by the middle of the season.