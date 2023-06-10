Fournette is currently a free agent after becoming a salary-cap casualty for a Buccaneers team that went all in on the Tom Brady era. Fournette lost the workhorse role that made him a consistent Fantasy asset after Week 10 of last season. Fournette was simply less efficient last year than he's been at any point since entering the NFL and there are question marks about his effectiveness moving forward, hence his free agent status. Fournette could find a role that could be Fantasy relevant depending on where he signs and which teams suffer injuries at running back, but it would have to be on a high-scoring offense that would give him opportunities not only in the red zone but on passing downs.