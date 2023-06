The rookie Nichols is expected to battle for a roster spot with the Packers. Though he looked speedy in his games against inferior college competition, Nichols is considered more of an all-around running back with good receiving skills, but without elusiveness or a top gear. It's an uphill battle for him to ever become even a part-time contributor to the Green Bay run game. Unless you're in a very deep rookie-only draft, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.