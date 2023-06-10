The Lions DST actually amounted to a startable unit over the final 10 weeks of last season, averaging a good 10.0 Fantasy points per week. This year's unit should be better after the team altered its secondary with the additions of cornerbacks C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton, along with rookie picks Jack Campbell at linebacker and Brian Branch at safety and nickel corner. The worry is that even with Aidan Hutchinson coming into his own, the Lions pass rush won't generate enough pressure to force sacks and turnovers. And if that isn't enough to worry you, then their Week 1 matchup at Kansas City will. Detroit does have some appealing matchups after Week 2, so think of them as a mid-September call-up to your roster from waivers and not as a must-draft unit.