Thomas will again be the starting tight end for the Commanders to open the season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Thomas is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. He was a breakout tight end in 2020 when he averaged 11.0 PPR points per game. But injuries and inconsistent play have been a problem the past two seasons, and he only averaged 5.5 PPR points per game in 2022. We'll see how he does this year with new quarterback Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett, but if Thomas starts off the season playing well, just add him off the waiver wire. In tight-end premium leagues, you can take a late-round flier on Thomas in deeper formats.