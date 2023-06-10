Musgrave shouldn't be overlooked as an impact rookie considering the thin depth of the Packers receiving corps. The 6-foot-6, 253-pound tight end used his speed and huge hands to average 14.3 yards per catch over his final two seasons at Oregon State. His collegiate stats otherwise, combined with a high number of drops (four in his past two seasons, eight in his past three), suggest he's in need of some coaching. But the Round 2 investment and lack of veteran talent at tight end give Musgrave an easy path to the starting lineup and potentially a high number of targets. Musgrave could get attention at the end of seasonal drafts if preseason reports are glowing, but he's much more likely to be snatched by 30th overall in rookie-only drafts.