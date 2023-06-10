The Cowboys selected Schoonmaker in the second round of the NFL Draft from Michigan, and he's expected to compete for the No. 1 tight end role this year. If Schoonmaker wins that job, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. He also could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the season. Schoonmaker's main competitors for the tight end job are Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but the Cowboys might like Schoonmaker the best. At Michigan, he didn't post huge stats with 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but he might have a bigger role in the NFL. Dalton Schultz is now in Houston, and he leaves behind 89 targets, 57 catches, 577 yards and five touchdowns. He was a primary option in the passing game over the past three seasons. Now, Dallas added Brandin Cooks this offseason, and the Cowboys should rely more on CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Michael Gallup then the tight ends in the passing game. But if Schoonmaker starts off the season playing well, he could be a waiver wire option during the season.