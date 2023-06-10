It's hard to have much faith in Jones as a Fantasy quarterback after a terrible 2022. He should not be drafted in most one-quarterback leagues, and he's a reserve in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. The good news for Jones is Bill O'Brien takes over as offensive coordinator, and hopefully a competent system can help Jones in his third season. The bad news is New England only added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki this offseason, and Jones doesn't have elite weapons to help him succeed in what should be a run-first offense. There's also the potential that Jones could be replaced by Bailey Zappe if he struggles. If Jones starts hot, he could be a waiver add as an injury or bye-week replacement. But he has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him.