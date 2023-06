Hollins joined the Falcons in the offseason and he'll battle Scott Miller for the target leftovers behind Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Last year's 94 targets were a career high for Hollins, and last year London was the only Falcon to average even four catches per game. In other words, Hollins likely needs an injury to have any chance at being on a Fantasy roster. You can leave him on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues for as long as Pitts and London stay healthy.