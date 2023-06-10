Davis will compete to be the No. 2 running back in Dallas, and he could be worth a late-round pick if he has that role in 2023. At the time of publication, the Cowboys backfield is led by Tony Pollard, but behind him are Davis, Ronald Jones and rookie Deuce Vaughn. Davis could be the handcuff for Pollard, who has never been a full-time starter. There's also speculation the Cowboys could bring back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released in March, and that would change the Fantasy value for Davis. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and if Davis is No. 2 on the depth chart then he is worth a flier in all leagues. He also could emerge as a waiver addition during the season.