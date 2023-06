Mariota finished as a QB1 just four times during his 13 starts with the Falcons before they turned to Desmond Ridder after the bye week. Mariota did however finish as a top-six QB twice and in both games he added points with his legs. If Jalen Hurts misses time again like he did in 2022, Mariota will be immediately on everyone's radar in two-QB and Superflex leagues, and his rushing floor is a big reason why. Mariota is best left undrafted.