Andrews remains one of the most reliable weekly must-start tight ends in Fantasy, but an expected leveling off of targets does smush his upside to catch Travis Kelce as the top tight end in the game. In 2021, Andrews averaged a ridiculous 17.2 PPR points and 9.0 targets per game. In every other year of his career, he's been between 11.6 and 13.4 PPR points per game. That includes 2022, when he averaged 12.7, but 15.4 in the nine games he started and finished with Lamar Jackson. He's been Jackson's money target, but with the Ravens' receiver group growing, Andrews figures to lose some opportunities and could settle around five catches and 80 yards per game. That's still pretty great, which is why he's a safe Fantasy choice starting after 30th overall in PPR and 40th overall in non-PPR.