Valdes-Scantling is the only wide receiver on the Chiefs with a 600-yard receiving season. He also had 372 more yards receiving than any other wide receiver returning for Kansas City. Still, in Fantasy Football drafts he remains nothing more than a dart throw in the double-digit rounds and we expect he'll go undrafted in many Fantasy leagues. The reason why is that he's played five years in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes and never topped 45 receiving yards per game or averaged more than five targets per game. Still, with so little competition around him, we'd understand if you want to risk a pick in the double-digit rounds on the long shot that he's Mahomes' WR1.