Jones returns to the Lions, but it's hard to get excited about the 33-year-old's Fantasy prospects for the 2023 season. In addition to joining a run-first offense with a clear No. 1 target (Amon-Ra St. Brown), it's fair to question what Jones still has to offer from a Fantasy standpoint. Jones finished inside the top 24 WRs on a weekly basis just once in 2022. He is best left undrafted.