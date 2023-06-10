Mims is a big-play receiver who should help stretch the field for Russell Wilson once he is fully acclimated to the NFL. In rookie-only drafts he's a borderline first-round pick who could fall to the mid-second in two-quarterback leagues. In redraft, we're not drafting Mims before Round 15, but that could change if he makes a splash in the preseason. There's a new regime in Dever and Mims is the only wide receiver they actually chose, and they traded up to get him. You don't have to squint very hard to see how Mims could fit into the Tyler Lockett mold and that is exactly the type of wide receiver Wilson has thrived with.