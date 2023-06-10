Breida is again a backup for the Giants, and he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Breida will enter training camp as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley, but he should face competition for the role from rookie Eric Gray. Gary Brightwell is also in the mix as the handcuff for Barkley. With Barkley also unhappy with his contract situation, the Giants' backup running backs could be under the microscope in Fantasy and reality in case Barkley decides to hold out. Even if Breida isn't drafted in most leagues he could be a popular addition off the waiver wire in case Barkley misses time.