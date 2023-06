Gay made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) and 79 of 81 PATs (98 percent) over his last two seasons with the Rams before earning a contract with the Colts this offseason. However, in 2022 he averaged just the 21st-most Fantasy points per game while kicking for a struggling Rams offense. The Colts are no guarantee to boost his scoring opportunities. You can swing higher at kicker on draft day.