View Stafford as a backup starting quarterback in a one-QB league, worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds. That viewpoint takes into account the possibility of him bouncing back to his 2021 form, which saw him finish as QB5, while also factoring in the risk that the 35-year-old has suffered one too many injuries to be a reliable starter any longer. Stafford was completing 70% of his passes and on pace for 4,475 yards passing in his first six games, but even in that hot start he threw more interceptions than touchdowns. The Rams are trying to rebuild without completely tanking, so the weapons around him are questionable outside of Cooper Kupp. They also drafted Stetson Bennett, though it's unlikely they view Bennett as the long-term answer.