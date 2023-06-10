Hardman left the Chiefs this offseason to join Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. While he still gets to play with a great quarterback, he faces a bigger challenge when it comes to earning targets. The Jets already have Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis on the roster and they also added Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who played with Rodgers last year. For the time being, project Hardman as a role player who can largely be ignored in Fantasy leagues. But if he earns a full-time slot role, that could change. The one place Hardman should definitely be drafted is in leagues that reward points for return yards, as he should return punts and kickoffs for the Jets.