Badgley is expected to square off with ex-Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson for the team's kicking job. It's going to be an interesting battle as both men nailed over 90% of their field goals in not just 2022 but over the past three seasons combined. But Patterson is a perfect 49 for 49 on extra points while Badgley has missed three of his past 111 tries. The reality is that one of these guys will kick for the Lions, which isn't a bad thing anymore, and the other will probably latch on with another team. Neither are must-add kickers to begin the season.