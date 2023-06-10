Carter will compete with Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda to be the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Breece Hall, and that could be a prominent role with Hall coming off last year's torn ACL. Carter struggled in his sophomore season in 2022 despite three games with at least 15 PPR points, as he was overshadowed early in the year by Hall, then outplayed by Knight after Hall got hurt in Week 7. Now Carter will battle Knight and Abanikanda in training camp, and if Carter does win the backup job, draft him after Round 10, especially if Hall is still dealing with his knee injury. He could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023 if he gets enough touches.