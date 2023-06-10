Mayer was the third tight end drafted in the NFL Draft and should instantly compete with Austin Hooper for the targets vacated by Darren Waller's departure. Mayer's value is much higher in Dynasty than redraft, partially because Hooper is there and partially because rookie tight ends traditionally struggle to make a Fantasy impact. In redraft leagues, we aren't drafting him before Round 15, but that could rise with some camp buzz and a good preseason. In Dynasty leagues, he should be drafted in Round 2 of most rookie-only drafts. Don't be surprised if you have to wait a year or more, but Mayer has all the tools to eventually turn into a must-start Fantasy option in the right offense.