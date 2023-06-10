Wilson is most valuable in Dynasty leagues because he is a rookie receiver with an uncertain QB situation and a lot of competition for targets. We like him in Round 3 of rookie drafts, For now, we are avoiding him in all but the deepest of redraft leagues, but a good training camp could change that. Wilson is a raw prospect who has struggled with injuries in college, but he is also one of the only receivers over 6-foot on the Cardinals roster. In other words, if he shines in camp there should be a spot on the field for him.